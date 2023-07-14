Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,166 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after acquiring an additional 875,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,306.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,306.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.



