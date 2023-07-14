Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 114 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 123,650.0% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $274.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

