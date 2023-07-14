Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 412 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VSGX opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.