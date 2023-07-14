Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

ProShares Merger ETF Price Performance

Shares of MRGR opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.08. ProShares Merger ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

ProShares Merger ETF Profile

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.