Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE AI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

