Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

