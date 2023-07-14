Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.05%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

