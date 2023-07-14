Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.