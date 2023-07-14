Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.96 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.87 and a 200 day moving average of $224.02.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

