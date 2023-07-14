Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

