Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,892,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 165,975 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,289,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000.

Shares of DEED opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

