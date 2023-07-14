Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000.

XTN opened at $85.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

