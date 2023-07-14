Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

