Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $81.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.