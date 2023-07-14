Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,328,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

