Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

