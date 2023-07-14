Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,459,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 273,528 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.67 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

