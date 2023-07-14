Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,302,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 649,928 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

