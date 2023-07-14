Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 768.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,454,648.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 960,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

