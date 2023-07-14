Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

