Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after purchasing an additional 841,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 736,456 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

