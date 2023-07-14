Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

