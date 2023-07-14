Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

