Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIEM opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

