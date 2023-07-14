Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $683.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

