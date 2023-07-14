Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.39 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

