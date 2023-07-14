Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWK stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

