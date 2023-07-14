Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

