Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

IXN stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

