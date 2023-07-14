Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

