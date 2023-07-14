Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $461.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $466.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

