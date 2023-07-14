Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

