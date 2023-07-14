Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

