Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.