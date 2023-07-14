Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $346.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $349.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.14.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

