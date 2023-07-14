Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $186.33 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

