Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $457.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.27 and a 200-day moving average of $462.22.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

