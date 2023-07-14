Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

