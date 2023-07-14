Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

