Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XSLV opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.