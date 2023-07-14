Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

NYSE:GL opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.