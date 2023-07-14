Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $351.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

