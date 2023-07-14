Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

