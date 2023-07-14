General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Performance

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.