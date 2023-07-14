Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.72

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 82587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Gentex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

