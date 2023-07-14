Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

