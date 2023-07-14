Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.