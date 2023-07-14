Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

