Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,831 shares of company stock worth $1,053,723. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

