Insider Buying: Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Buys 33,635 Shares of Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley acquired 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$49,779.80 ($33,186.53).

Andrew Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Andrew Fairley bought 142,015 shares of Qualitas stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.48 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$210,182.20 ($140,121.47).

On Friday, May 5th, Andrew Fairley bought 25,589 shares of Qualitas stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$38,076.43 ($25,384.29).

The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

